Sources of TMZ reports that Fetty Wap ‘s daughter died as a result of a health condition she had since birth.

Fetty Wap and his ex-girlfriend,daughter, Lauren Maxwell , “died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies”, according to the death certificate. This means that Lauren’s heart problem since birth resulted in an irregular heartbeat that killed her.

Documents obtained by TMZ reports that, Lauren passed on June 24, 2021 … at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.