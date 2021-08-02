Fetty Wap Mourns Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap is currently dealing with the death of his four-year-old daughter.

Lauren Maxwell’s mother Turquoise Miami confirmed the news on social media.

On Instagram, she wrote, “This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘ i love you LAUREN ‘ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

According to reports, she has been sick for months and died in her sleep.

Fetty dedicated his recent Rolling Loud performance to her. He said, “LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl.”

