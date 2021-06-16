Akbar V Apologizes to Alexis Skyy—‘I’m Going to Therapy’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Akbar got into a nasty social media fight with Alexis Skyy stemming from a fight that started in Philadelphia.

On social media, Akbar made hideous attacks toward Alexis’ special needs daughter.

Akrar said,

B*tch, you got a braindead baby, your baby ain’t got brain. B*tch, you got a r*tarded child,” said Akbar.

She even went so far as to accuse Alexis of using cocaine during her pregnancy saying that is what led to her daughters issues.

“No i said she’s the reason the baby is brain dead an ret*rded cause she snort cocaine she knew not to play with my kids and like i said when you play with mine I’m playing with yours,” tweeted the former LHHATL star. “I’m not apologizing…. them tears are guilt tears …kids should never be brought up in anything ….. but don’t mention mines if u don’t want yours mention don’t bring up parenting hood if u don’t want yours mention period.”

Akbar has returned to social media to apologize.

I want to apologize for my actions a couple of weeks ago.

I’m going to therapy and really about to heal myself.

She also apologized directly to Alexis’ daughter and any other special needs kid that I offended.

Alexis Skyy has yet to react to the apology. Would YOU accept it?

