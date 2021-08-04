Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

Forbes just published an updated article that the Grammy winning singer is now worth $1.7 billion, making Rihanna the wealthiest female musician in the world, second to Oprah as richest entertainer.

“The majority of her $1.7 billion estimated net worth is not from singing but from cosmetics. From a super-successful cosmetics line which, when it was launched, drew lots of praise because there were something, like, more than 40 shades for all range of skin tones, which was something that at the time, not very many cosmetics lines had been that inclusive.”

Do you think we’ll ever get another Rih Rih album at this point? It’s safe to say if she does release an album, it would basically just be for fun. Congrats to the Queen for evolving from a Pop Princess to a real life boss!

Does Quavo Pay His Assistant $5K A Day

The Migos rapper posted a new kind of flex on his social media that got fans talking today! The ‘Straightenin’ rapper claims he pays his personal assistant $5,000 daily. If you do the math, that’s about whopping $1.8 million a year.

The 30 year old rapper posted a picture and video of his assistant who was holding an umbrella and fan for the rock star rapper.

Would you be your favorite rapper’s personal assistant for $5K a day? Sign me up!

