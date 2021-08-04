Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Fenty’s Fortune: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty By Rihanna / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty By Rihanna

Forbes estimates Rihanna’s worth to be $1.7 billion but it wasn’t her music that garnered her financial success.

Much of her worth comes from her Fenty makeup brand which she owns 50 percent of. The rest of her fortune comes from her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which has an estimated worth of $270 million.

Fenty Beauty is a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH which is run by the second richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault.

Rihanna has a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty and honestly, she doesn’t have to make another album in order to continue to grow her wealth, but we’re sure the Rihanna Navy would disagree.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close