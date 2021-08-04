Fenty’s Fortune: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Forbes estimates Rihanna’s worth to be $1.7 billion but it wasn’t her music that garnered her financial success.

Much of her worth comes from her Fenty makeup brand which she owns 50 percent of. The rest of her fortune comes from her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, which has an estimated worth of $270 million.

Fenty Beauty is a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH which is run by the second richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault.

Rihanna has a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty and honestly, she doesn’t have to make another album in order to continue to grow her wealth, but we’re sure the Rihanna Navy would disagree.

