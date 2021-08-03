Jim Jones Says Verzuz Battle Against The Lox Will Lead To Upcoming Joint Tour

Jim Jones chopped it up with Headkrack, Lore’l, and Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle about his upcoming Verzuz battle against The Lox, new music, a possible joint tour and so much more.

Just hours away from the highly anticipated Verzuz battle featuring arguably two of the most legendary groups to come out of the East Coast. Capo shares what he’s most excited for and what the fans can expect.

For the past few days on social media Styles P and Jim Jones have been engaging in. a hilarious back-and-forth on social media which has only built further anticipation for tonights b battle. When Lore’l asked who started the friendly banter between the two Jones causally replied, “Probably me like always.” What Jones says he is most excited for is being able to headline in his hometown at the Madison Square Garden. ” Eventhough we’ve all probably touched the stage in The Garden before, none of us have actually headlined in this capacity so this is monumental for both sides,” said Jones.

Jones also revealed to TMH that a Dipset and Lox tour is slated to happen in September! Regardless of who wins, tonight will be another celebration of music. Both crews have left an undeniable mark on the Hip-Hop culture as well as New York City.

