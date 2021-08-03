Paris Nicole
Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Ally Lotti Reveals She Was Pregnant By The Rapper Three Times

Juice Wrld

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti revealed on the “No Jumper” podcast that she had been pregnant three times with Juice’s baby.

Lotti told Adam22 that although she didn’t have a desire to have children, it was a dream for Juice.

“Jared [Juice WRLD] was like, ‘No, this is what’s happening.’ It wasn’t like a choice, it was like this is what’s happening… I was like, ‘Whatever you say, king. Literally,” said Lotti.

Lotti suffered miscarriages with all three babies, she says due to “different complications… because of stress, because of everything going on.”

