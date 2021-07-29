‘The Saweetie Meal’, McDonald’s Next Celebrity Collaboration!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s is teaming with their best-friend, Saweetie for its next celebrity menu collab.

McDonald’s announced that “Saweetie Meal” will be available at certain participating restaurant locations nationwide starting Aug. 9. The ‘Saweetie Mea’ includes a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. The famous foo-chain line said they renamed its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce for the new meal.

This however is not however the first time McDonald’s showed love to some of the world’s favorite entertainers. McDonald’s launched a series of other celebrity named and inspired meals with South Korean pop band BTS, Travis Scott and J Balvin.

Saweetie said in a statement, “McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order.”

