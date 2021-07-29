Paris Nicole
Cousin of Man Fatally Shot by DaBaby Speaks Out Amid Controversy

In 2018 Jaylin Craig was fatally shot in a Walmart near North Carolina after an incident involving DaBaby,

Jaylin Craig’s cousin took to social media to share the story.

Now that so many are about to cancel him are we ready to talk about the murder he committed in November 2018?

He lied and said Jaylin was trying to rob him and that he shot him in self defense.

Shortly after blowing up he bragged about it in his songs.

People accused Jaylin’s cousin of trying to gain clout due to DaBaby being in the midst of controversy.

