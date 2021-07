WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo isn’t playin’ around with COVID. The artist said via Instagram Live for her fans to stay at least 6 feet from her.

She said, “I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet”.

Additionally she said, “I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks”.

