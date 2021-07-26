Mina’s House Pod Ep. 188 – Comedian James Davis

Mina SayWhat
Comedian James Davis joins episode 188 of the Mina’s House Podcast this week.  Before James joins the pod, Mina SayWhat and Shana B talk about Danileigh announcing her pregnancy. James joins the pod to talk about MTV’s Adorableness, which James is hosting. He also talks about wearing many hats in the comedy world and describes what is was like working with Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Chelsea Handler, James Corden and more.

