Young M.A Debunks Pregnancy Rumors

A resurfaced Young M.A. interview with radio personality, Headkrack, is causing a stir on social media after people suspected the Brooklyn rapper was pregnant.

In the 2019 interview, Young M.A. talks about wanting to be a parent. “I’ma be married by then… I want a boy… I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it… set’s complete,” said Young M.A.

Young M.A. took to social media on Tuesday evening to debunk pregnancy rumors writing, “Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh… y’all bored lol but I get it… sell ya stories… We workin’ on one now.”

