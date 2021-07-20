Freeway Asks For Prayers As His Daughter Battles Cancer

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Freeway posted on Instagram this past Friday to ask people to pray for his daughter, FTA Harmony, as she battles cancer.

The Philly rapper, has kept a very strong and positive disposition, even after just losing his son, Jihad, in October. During this time of his daughter’s battler, he has asked for people to share any information that may help his daughter battle and fight this process.

See original post:

Goodmorning 🌍 I Need everyone to keep my daughter FTA Harmony in y’all prayers while we rumble this cancer sh*t. 🤲🏾🙏🏾 we are working with some of the best doctors but if anyone has any information that can help us please let me know! Thank you! 🤲🏾🙏🏾💙

Freeway himself is a survivor as he won and fought the battle against kidney failure in 2015, with a successful kidney transplant in 2019.

Freeway again took to Instagram, posting his daughter at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and asking for prayers.

Philly, let’s join Freeway in uplifting his princess FTA Harmony in prayer as she “rumbles” and kicks cancer’s behind. Much love mamas!

RELATED: Freeway Receives a Kidney Transplant

RELATED: Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen

RELATED: Remembering The Life Of Philly Rapper Freeway’s Son Jihad [Photos]

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: