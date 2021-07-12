New Meek Mill and JAY-Z Collab Rumors

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A lot went on during Michael Rubin’s all-star Fourth of July party in the Hamptons including a recording session featuring Meek Mill and JAY-Z.

Meek posted photos of him and Hov in the studio with the caption, “If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys, if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!”

Meek and JAY-Z previously collaborated on “What’s Free” featuring Rick Ross, which was released on Meek’s 2018 album, “Championships.”

Meek’s collaboration assumingely happened prior to his altercation with Travis Scott.

