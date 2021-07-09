H.E.R. Announces that she has a Reggae Album on the way

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

H.E.R. just recently dropped her debut album called ‘Back of My Mind’, which is amazing and extremely soulful.

Now it looks like H.E.R. has been working on more new music and is dropping a reggae album soon.

She said in a recent interview, “Honestly, alongside my album, I’ve been working on a reggae project. So, you’re gonna get that very soon.”

H.E.R. continued, “I realized how much I loved Caribbean music and I’ve always known that but just really getting into it and celebrating that culture. I really wanted to like go all in, so I’m working on that right now. It’s been in the works for a while.”

