Omi In A Hellcat Mansion Robbed, $920,00 Cash, Safe & Jewelry Stolen

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

YouTube celeb Omar Carrasquillo aka “Omi in a Hellcat”, from New Jersey was robbed last night where $920,000 was stolen along with his entire safe and jewelry.

Omi said that he had just put that money in the safe less than 12 hours ago and just as quickly as he put it in, it was stolen.

In the IG video, Omi explains that the money was put in yesterday because he and his crew were supposed to land yesterday, but there was a delay in the plane. He’s convinced that it all happened coincidentally because had they been present at home, he says that either he and is crew could have been killed or vice versus.

Watch video below for more details on the incident.

RELATED: Philadelphia’s Millionaire Omi In A Hellcat Speaks Up After FBI Raids His Home With Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: