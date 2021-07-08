Kanye West Attends Star-studded Balenciaga Show In Full Face Covering

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West was spotted at the Balenciaga fashion show on Wednesday (July 7). West attended with his head covered with a cat-printed ski mask which he paired with a black hoodie and track pants, accessorizing with gold jewelry for the show.

Kanye topped off his look with the new Yeezy X Gap collaboration with a black version of his “Round Jacket.” The puffer jacket is said to retail for $200.

West sat on the front row of the fashion show, with his head still covered, while other celebrities sat elsewhere in the audience.

James Harden, Lewis Hamilton, and Lil Baby were spotted in the audience as well as fashion mavens, Anna Wintour and Bella Hadid. Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, was also spotted walking the runway.

