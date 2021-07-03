Philly Artist Lil Mop Top Drops Video For New Song ‘Swashy’ [Video]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s own, Lil Mop Top has been shaking up the city for quite a while. If you’ve spent some time in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection you KNOW who Mop is. Whether it’s from his music, viral skits or his cameo’s in other poppin’ artists’ videos like Recohavoc. The Philly demon drops a new visual to his latest song ‘Sawshy’ featuring Xaoz. Watch the full video below.

