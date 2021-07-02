Black TikTok Creators Are on Strike To Protest a Lack of Credit for Their Work

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The hashtag #BlackTikTokStrike has been viewed more than two million times on TikTok. The hashtag has moved over to Twitter as well.

Black TikTok content creators are pausing making dances to different songs until their work is credited, recognized, equally monetized and rewarded, if more!

The hashtag is to bring attention to the Black TikTokers who create original work and do not get credit for it. Meanwhile, their white counterparts get rewarded with millions of views performing dances they didn’t create.

According to Sarah J. Jackson, an associate professor and co-director of the Media, Inequality & Change Center at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication.”A large swath of American popular culture comes from Black culture and that is before the internet even existed,” Jackson said. “We can take any historical period and look at popular culture, at any particular historical period, and see the ways in which white folks who have access to mainstream capital and mainstream media and other forms of access were drawing inspiration from the art forms and creative forms of Black folks.”

One video, on Tik Tok, viewed more than 440,000 times, shows Erick Louis, a Black TikTok creator, about to introduce a new dance but quickly flips the script and captions the video, “Sike. This app would be nothing without [Black] people.”

The crazy thing is, two White young ladies remixed that same video, a video that wasn’t even a dance, but rather a strike against it and that video was video over 900,000 times! In another post, Louis remade the reamake, copied by a pair of TikTok users and said”come on ya’ll, it wasn’t even a dance”. He said “it’s giving Conquistador”.

The reference of Conquistador is comparing White Tik Tok counterparts as conquering all of Black Tik Tok’ers dances and getting credit off of their work.

Let’s talk about it.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: