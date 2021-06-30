Lil Wayne To Star in Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” Music Video

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Moneybagg Yo is preparing to release a music video for his song Wockesha.

The song samples Lil Wayne’s ‘what’s in my cup’ monologue as well as DeBarge’s 1983 song, Stay With Me.

In the preview of the “Wockesha” video, Wayne says, “Aye I been tryna put the cup down for a minute but, honestly, it ain’t nobody’s business what’s in my cup, what’s in your cup, what’s in their cup, it’s your cup, drink it. So whatever the hell was in my cup the only reaction I did was got more popular, more successful, did a lot more things than I’ve ever done, I probably should pick that cup back up.

Looks like Lil Wayne will be making an appearance in the video as he posted a clip on his Instagram page that shows him mixing ‘something’ in his cup in between shots of him and Moneybagg Yo.

