Bow Wow Reveals Why He Stopped Rapping

After battling Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle over the weekend, Bow Wow is opening up about why he chose to stop rapping.

The rapper and actor revealed that he doesn’t rap anymore because it was just too much stress.

You may not know this, but just before Bow Wow hit the stage at the Verzuz battle his hard drive crashed, and according to him, “I was so stressed putting this show together in 4 days! This is the main reason I don’t rap anymore.”

His stress may be coming back in October, he’s scheduled to begin the Scream Tour on October 1.

