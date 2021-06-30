Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Bow Wow Reveals Why He Stopped Rapping

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Shad "Bow Wow" Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

After battling Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle over the weekend, Bow Wow is opening up about why he chose to stop rapping.

The rapper and actor revealed that he doesn’t rap anymore because it was just too much stress.

You may not know this, but just before Bow Wow hit the stage at the Verzuz battle his hard drive crashed, and according to him, “I was so stressed putting this show together in 4 days! This is the main reason I don’t rap anymore.”

His stress may be coming back in October, he’s scheduled to begin the Scream Tour on October 1.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close