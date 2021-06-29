Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over His Performance & That Controversial Kiss

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X made heads turn when he kissed a male dancer during her fiery BET Award performance on Sunday evening (June 27).

A gang of male dancers accompanied Nas’ performance and perhaps in celebration on Pride Month, he decided to give the show a big finale with a passionate, strong, french kiss.

Now the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper is speaking out about the controversial kiss after receiving some backlash, “DON’T USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS,” one person tweeted.

“Y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in African culture,” Lil Nas X fired back.

Lil Nas X is gearing up for his upcoming album, “Montero,” which is the title of his latest single which has already hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

