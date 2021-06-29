Janet Jackson Shared a Rare Photo of Herself With Late Brother Michael Jackson for This Sad Anniversary

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This time of year is understandably rough for Michael Jackson fans as the anniversary of his death is remembered yearly on June 29th.

His sister, Janet, shared a rare photo with fans on her Instagram page on the sad anniversary. The picture is presumingly from Janet’s “Poetic Justice” days and features her and brother, Michael, in all white.

Janet posted the photo to Instagram with a white heart emoji as the caption. In the photo, Janet and Michael are smiling at one another and wearing matching white get-ups.

We would honestly give anything to see these two share the stage and sing “Scream” once more.

It’s been 12 years since Michael Jackson passed away.

