Cardi and Offset went to eat after the BET Awards and paparazzi caught up with the couple.

They didn’t stop to talk, but paparazzi yelled out their questions.

Someone asked if Kulture is excited to be a big sister.

Cardi replied ‘yes.’

She did not stop to say how far along she is or if they have chosen names yet.

We wonder what a good sibling name is to go with big sister’s name ‘Kulture?’

