DaBaby Says Ludacris Comparison Is “Too Commonly Used”

In a recent interview, DaBaby talked about the comparisons he’s been getting to Ludacris and said, “I feel like that’s too commonly used”.

The Charlotte rapper continues and says, “I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody. I feel like as the generations unfolded, people from every era was inspired by somebody from the era before them. Even when it boils down to 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mystikal, everybody’s videos used to be crazy. Busta Rhymes’ videos used to be crazy [too]. So I definitely was inspired by Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and several other artists with their music videos.”

DaBaby added, “I wouldn’t even say that we’re one in the same”, regarding his comparison to Ludacris.

