SHOCKING! What Two Female Rappers Were Caught Kissing Each Other!?

Last night was one of the biggest televised awards show for Black musicians, and coming from last year where the awards ceremony and performances was virtual and social distanced, the 21st BET Awards was full of surprises.

There were many shocking surprises including Cardi B revealing her second pregnancy with Migos’ rapper Offset, but one of the biggest was with Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion.

After the BET Awards concluded, apparently, 1 of 2 members of City Girls, Yung Miami and the Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion herself, hooked up after the awards and things got pretty hot and steamy.

Shocking footage revealed the two female rappers sharing a passionate but quick kiss! Yung Miami was seen leaning into Meg, but Megan Thee Stallion can be seen taking the lead in the kiss as she went in on Yung Miami with an open mouth tongue kiss. In just a few seconds, you could feel the steam rising from that night, just from a video lol!

They pulled away from each other, nervously smiling from ear to ear and laughing!

