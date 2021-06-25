Rihanna Covered Up Her Matching Shark Tattoo She Had With Drake

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has covered up the shark tattoo which singles that things could be heating up between the “Work” singer and A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and Rocky stepped out in New York City on Wednesday evening and the singer was seen wearing a pair of strappy heels that revealed a new crown tattoo where the shark one had been.

Rihanna had the shark tattoo done in September of 2016 after a date she had gone on with Drake to the Toronto Aquarium where he gifted her a stuffed shark. Drake had the same shark tattoo on his right arm.

Fans quickly zoomed in on Rihanna’s new tattoo with one commenting on Twitter, “Rihanna covered the shark tattoo…. I know Drake somewhere out there bawling his eyes out.”

