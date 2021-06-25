Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert’s Daughter, Junie, Is The Star Of Their New Show

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Maxim’s “Sexiest Woman Alive,” Teyana Taylor has a new reality show but it isn’t her or her NBA husband, Iman Shumpert, who everyone will be talking about. Their daughter Junie is truly the star of the show.

A 30-minute preview of We Got Love Teyana & Iman, aired on E! Thursday evening with the show taking flight this September.

Social media had a lot to say about Junie with one Twitter user writing, “She watches the way her Mom talks to her dad and follows suit.”

It’s clear We Got Love Teyana & Iman will have a solid fan base when it airs this fall. Many on social media and even Iman says during a discussion with Junie that the five-year-old “looks just like” her mother and even exhibits Teyana’s spicy attitude when she tells her dad, “Don’t make my mama kick you out of this house.”

