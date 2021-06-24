Coi Leray Finally Gets Her High School Diploma!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

#CoiLeray shares with us that she finally got her high school diploma from Montclair High School in New Jersey!

Coi dropped out of high school when she was 16 years old in order to sustain herself and family financially. Coi Leray in an interview with VLAD TV, said that she dropped out at 10th grade, and had to figure life out at a young age. “Everyone had to get uncomfortable, and everyone had to work.”

“I worked at any job you could think of, AMP Super Market, Dunkin Donuts, Palermo’s Bakery, pizza shops”.

Coi mentioned that she got into sales working at Explore Enterprise and in order to maintain with the hours her job required, she asked her mom to sign her out of school. She said that those experiences made her the young woman she’s in today. At 16 she got her own apartment, her own car, and then upgraded to a top five funding company at Yellowstone Capital.

Now Coi Leray, the 24-year-old rising rapper who has crowds rapping the lyrics of her songs word for word, stands as high school graduate!

Congrats Coi!

