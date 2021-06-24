Tory Lanez Thinks Uber Car Crash Accident Was On Purpose

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez shares that he was in a car accident while riding in an uber.

He took to twitter and shared with us his real thoughts on the matter of the accident. Tory said, “It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us”

Tory also uploaded a video on Instagram to show us the damage done to the car.

He can be heard saying, N– almost just died. We got in a car accident in a f— Uber. Look at that. Oh my gosh bro.

Let’s keep Tory and everyone else involved in the accident in our prayers.

More details to come as the story continues to develop.

