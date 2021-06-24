Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Thinks Uber Car Crash Accident Was On Purpose

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Source: Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital / Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital

Tory Lanez shares that he was in a car accident while riding in an uber.

He took to twitter and shared with us his real thoughts on the matter of the accident. Tory said, “It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us”

Tory also uploaded a video on Instagram to show us the damage done to the car.

He can be heard saying, N– almost just died. We got in a car accident in a f— Uber. Look at that. Oh my gosh bro.

 

Let’s keep Tory and everyone else involved in the accident in our prayers.

More details to come as the story continues to develop.

producer z , zuliesuivie

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close