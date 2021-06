WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards are happening now through Thursday June 24th.

The 34th annual event is virtual for the 2nd year in a row.

Lil Baby received ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year award.

Timbaland/Swizz Beats/D-Nice all received ASCAP’s Voice of the Culture award.

Top Hip Hop/R&B Song award went to the writers of Chris Brown’s, No Guidance.

Top Gospel Song went to Kanye West for Follow God.

