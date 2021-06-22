Kodak Black Faces Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Tribute

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy, but this time he may have gone too far.

The rapper just celebrated his 24th birthday and decided to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by wrapping his Tesla Model X in purple and yellow. Along with the Lakers inspired car, Black also customized a mini-helicopter with purple and yellow.

Kodak posted a photo on Instagram with both vehicles while wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and the caption, “I’m Ouchea 24 a Day I’m Like KOBE”.

People were quick to call out the rapper for using a helicopter due to the crash that took the life of Kobe, his daughter and several others.

One person said, “dude really chose a helicopter out of everything to my purple and yellow”, another comment read, “No one else think the helicopter is just a little disrespectful”.

