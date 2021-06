WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

J.Cole is hitting the road!

He is headlining The Off Season tour.

It will be him, 21 Savage and Morray.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday.

Tour will start in North Carolina on September 24 and end on October 21 in Los Angeles.

Tour season has officially kicked off.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: