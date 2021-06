WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cam’ron decided to show love and appreciation to Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant for all he has done.

He gifted him a Dipset chain for putting New York on his back this season.

The two have always been friends.

Cam wrote Kevin a letter during his game 5 injury of the NBA Finals which led to the Toronto Raptors winning.

Cam said we live in a time when we love you until we don’t.

He said before Giannis was the man and now it’s Kawhi.

