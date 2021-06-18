Kim Kardashian Admits The Sex Tape Contributed to Her Success

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As the “Keeping Up with the Kardashinan’s” series meets its end, E! Entertainment is hosting its two-part finale reunion.

During the reunion, many sensitive and past topics were discussed.

The E! host, Andy Cohen asked Kim Kardashian if she attributed the beginning of her success to her 2002 sex tape with her then boyfriend- Ray J.

Andy asked, “Do you feel the show would have had its massive initial success without the publicity that surrounded the sex tape?” Kim responded, “Looking back, probably not.”

“I think that everything happens for a reason and I really try to live like that,” the mogul described. “Every time there’s a crazy scandal that feels like you can’t breathe and how are you gonna get through this, it always is a lesson. Even if it’s a private lesson, or even if it’s just something that we didn’t know we had to go through.”

The infamous sex tape leaked several months before KUWTK’s 2007 debut and Kim agreed to address the controversy of the series first episode.

Kim as a mom made it clear that she was very concerned about her image in the eyes of her children and in the public eye of what her children may hear and say.

She concluded this topic by saying. “That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life,” she admitted, later adding, “I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life that’s probably it. It’s more so from being a mom than anything.”

