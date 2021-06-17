Radio One Exclusives
La La Anthony Divorcing Carmelo Anthony

La La and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage has been through many ups and downs, separations, some reunions and infidelities, but the two have both agreed to call it quits.

Rumors and speculations were revealed yesterday about Carmelo Anthony allegedly cheating on LaLa and having an affair with a woman from Philly, Miyah J.  

Infidelities in the former couples’ marriage unfortunately were not foreign to them as Carmelo and La La reportedly split in 2017 after 7 years of marriage when rumors circulated about him cheating.

After been married to the NBA player for 11 years and trying to work things out, La La has put her foot down and filed for a divorce today, Thursday in New York.

This decision of La La’s seemingly gives confirmation to the recent rumors of Melo cheating on her, this time, with an aspiring Philly actress

As reported by TMZ, the couple has been separated for a while, but remained friends after having been together for 16 years and that “everything about the divorce is amicable.”

Sources also report that the two want to make private, peaceful and transition of their separation for the protection of their 14-year- old son, Kiyan.

