Chris Paul Enters COVID-19 Protocol, Out Indefinitely

The Suns’ Chris Paul will be out indefinitely after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

At any given time, NBA players can be placed into health and safety protocols because of a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who tested positive.

It’s not clear how much time Paul will miss and whether he’ll be ready in time for the start of the Western Conference Finals, where the Suns will face either the Jazz or the Clippers.

Shams Charania noted that Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference Finals is “up in the air” right now.

Charania noted that, depending on the medical circumstances an, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual, than a non-vaccinated person,  however  there’s no clear confirmation on if Paul has been vaccinated or not.

Paul dodged the question earlier this year, calling it a “personal-type decision”.

