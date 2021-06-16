Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem From Tupac

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Today (Wednesday) would have been Tupac’s 50th birthday.

Ahead of his birthday, on Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith posted a handwritten poem from Tupac on Instagram.

She read the poem and showed the handwritten poem.

“As we prepare to celebrate his legacy… let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before.”

She said Tupac wrote her many letters and poems and the one she posted, Lost Soulz, she does not believe has ever been published.

She added: “I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

Some stanzas of Pac’s poem read,

“Some say nothing gold can last forever. And 2 believe this [I] need no proof. I have witnessed all that was pure in me. And be changed by the evil men can do. “The innocence possessed by children. Once lived inside my soul. But surviving years with criminal peers .Has turned my warm heart to cold.

