James Harden Responds to Rumors of Him Allegedly Cash-Apping Saweetie $100K for a Date

James Harden may be preparing for the Brooklyn Nets to take on the Milwaukee Bucks but he still seemingly has time to address a rumor that has been circulating.

Much talk has been going around circulating the alleged rumor that James Harden allegedly Cash-Apped Saweetie $100,000 as a gift and then asked her on a date.

The story gained much more traction on social media after 50 Cent posted about the whole story on his Instagram.

Not too long after, James Harden tweeted an emoji of baseball cap.

When a person uses the term “cap”, it generally means that someone is lying or fibbing about something.

Some people wouldn’t put it pass Harden because he is typically known for giving lavish gifts as we saw with the gift he gave to Lil Baby for his birthday last year.