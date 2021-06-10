Ludacris’ Switching Acting Gears After ‘Fast and the Furious’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ludacris is confirmed to star in Queen Latifah’s thriller, End of the Road.

The movie will be on Netflix.

Queen Latifah and Beau Bridges will also star in the movie.

The plot is Queen Latifah’s character loses her job and is recently widowed.

She goes on a cross country trip with her family to start a new life.

She lands in the New Mexico desert cut off from help and has to learn how to fight back when she becomes a target of a mysterious killer.

As quoted from Deadline, “The Fast and the Furious franchise star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and 3x Primetime Emmy winner Beau Bridges are signed on to star opposite Queen Latifah in the Netflix movie End of the Road. The Equalizer star plays Brenda, who after losing her job, and being recently widowed, embarks on a cross-country trip with her family to start a new life. But in the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.”

