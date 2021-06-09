Pooh Shiesty Facing a Minimum of 20 Years for Miami Club Shooting

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Towards the end of last month in May, Pooh Shiesty reportedly turned himself into the police over a shooting that took place in a Miami club, King of Diamonds.

Shiesty is being accused of shooting a security guard and is facing charges because of it.

A tussle went down in the night club over money and the night escalated from there. As events are recalled from the night of the shooting, Pooh Shiesty was being escorted by security guards from the club, King of Diamonds.

While Pooh Shiesty he was walking out, money supposedly fell from his pants. An altercation broke out and Shiesty allegedly took out his gun, fired it at the floor and it hit a security guard in the ankle.

As reported in a document by lawyer Moe Gangat, Pooh Shiesty has been charged with aggravated battery and is facing a minimum of 20 years.

Over this incident, Shiesty will face the judge this week to see if be will be granted bond.

