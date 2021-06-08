Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PNB Rock Bets $100K The Sixers Will Beat The Hawks [WATCH]

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Nike 2017-2018 NBA Uniforms

Source: Courtesy of Nike / Courtesy of Nike

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers look to get even with the Atlanta Hawks after falling in Game 1 of the second round.

PNB Rock took the Instagram and said, “Okay, that was real cute Atlanta, but Philly we gonna win the series, I got a $100K, who wants to bet, put that ish up”

In an interview of Game 1, Coach Doc Rivers says, “Danny’s been pretty good on small guards all year, but Trae’s not just a small guard — he’s a terrific guard.”

In Game 1 against the Hawks, the Sixers returned to the floor for the third quarter, and changed up their defensive game plan on Young. During Game 2, the Sixers will have to pick their position against Young.

Joel Embiid put up 39 points last game and despite his knee injury, the Sixers are ready to return to their roots in Game 2, from the opening tip.

Lol who wants to take PNB Rock up on his bet?

RELATED: The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: Sixers Lose Game 1 vs. Hawks, The Carters Courtside For Brooklyn Nets Game & More

producer z , zuliesuivie

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close