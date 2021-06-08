PNB Rock Bets $100K The Sixers Will Beat The Hawks [WATCH]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers look to get even with the Atlanta Hawks after falling in Game 1 of the second round.

PNB Rock took the Instagram and said, “Okay, that was real cute Atlanta, but Philly we gonna win the series, I got a $100K, who wants to bet, put that ish up”

In an interview of Game 1, Coach Doc Rivers says, “Danny’s been pretty good on small guards all year, but Trae’s not just a small guard — he’s a terrific guard.”

In Game 1 against the Hawks, the Sixers returned to the floor for the third quarter, and changed up their defensive game plan on Young. During Game 2, the Sixers will have to pick their position against Young.

Joel Embiid put up 39 points last game and despite his knee injury, the Sixers are ready to return to their roots in Game 2, from the opening tip.

Lol who wants to take PNB Rock up on his bet?

