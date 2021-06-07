Beyoncé, Michelle Obama Honor Breonna Taylor’s 28th Birthday

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama led tributes honoring Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 28th birthday.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama posted a painting of Breonna by Amy Sherald along with the caption, “Thinking of you today, Breonna.”

Beyoncé posted a baby picture of Breonna on her website along with the caption, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Breonna Taylor.”

Viola Davis and Kerry Washington also posted tributes to Taylor. Breonna would’ve been 28 on June 5th.

Family, celebrities, and supporters from all over called for reforms as her death became a rallying and crying call for criminal justice reform. As a result, celebrities, loved ones, and supporters alike remembered her on her birthday.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: