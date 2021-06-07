Megan Thee Stallion Returns as Tina Snow

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took some time off social media, but she is back.

She posted a video and captioned it, “IM BACK HOTTIES. ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW.”

In the clip, she returns from her cryogenic slumber. She opens her eyes, and a technician is monitoring various levels until they reach 100%

They are mental health, body, confidence, bars, knees, and Tina Snow.

https://www.instagram.com/theestallion/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d4f0753f-c187-4d13-b783-aef8f95dec8d

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: