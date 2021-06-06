Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul [WATCH FULL FIGHT]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Watch full fight of #FloydMayweather vs. #LoganPaul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Legendary former five-division champion, Money May stepped into the ring tonight with YouTuber, Logan Paul for an exhibition.

Although there is no declared winner in an exhibition fight, Logan Paul went all 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather and won $10 million.

This was a surprise to most, as many were under the impression that this would be a knockout for Floyd Mayweather.

None the less, Floyd landed the most punches with a 43-28 landing advantage, according to @Cbssports.

