S.A.N. Boat Sets On Fire After Passengers Allegedly Harassed Another Vessel Over Pride Flags

In this week’s silly ass news, there were a lot of unfortunate events. On Memorial Day Weekend, boaters on Moses Lake in Washington state celebrating the start of pride with their flags waving when another boat swarmed them in what they thought were warm wishes. To their surprise, the other boaters were actually harassing them, yelling homophobic slurs and then their boat burst into flames.

In other WTF news, two sisters in Utah who are nine and four years old decided to take their family car and head 700 miles to California for a beach vacation. They ran into a semi-truck after driving 13 miles, unharmed. Angie Ang has all the details of these wild stories and more.

