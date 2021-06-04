Out Now, Lil Baby & Lil Durk’s Album, “The Voice of the Heroes” [LISTEN]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby and Lil Durk have dropped their first ever collaboration project together, The Voice of the Heroes.

This 18 track project features Meek Mill on “Still Runnin”, Travis Scott on “Hats Off”, Rod Wave on “Rich Off Pain” and Young Thug on “Up The Side”.

Both Baby and Durk postponed their project one week from the original release date, in respect for the late, great DMX, who’s posthumous album, EXODUS dropped on May 28th.

Clocking in at almost one hour, the 18-track track project features only four guest appearances from Travis Scott on “Hats Off,” Meek Mill on “Still Runnin,” Young Thug on “Up The Side” and Rod Wave on “Rich Off Pain.” The Voice of the Heroes finally arrives after a one-week postponement; the pair decided to postpone the record out of respect for the late DMX, whose posthumous album EXODUS dropped on May 28 — Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s original release date.

While Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been teasing the release of their project for a while, the hype grew with the release of their song, “Every Chance I Get”, on Dj Khaled’s album, Khaled Khaled.

Stream Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

RELATED: LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: