Swizz Beatz Teases DMX Gospel Album

Ruff Ryders’ very own, DMX, recorded a lot of gospel projects which Swizz Beatz wants to bring to light.

Swizz Beatz says there is enough music for the release of a DMX Gospel album. The Ruff Ryders producer and friend of the late Yonkers rapper announced that there was more to come from DMX during an Exodus listening event.

During a listening mixer for Exodus, Beatz says , “we have the material. He’s not here but we do have the vocals and everything like that. This project definitely needs a part two.”

“That was like his dream dream dream. We gotta try to make that happen,” said Swizz. “That’s where he wanted to end up. He wanted to end up in the spiritual zone with his music.”

