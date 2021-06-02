Sixers vs. Wizards Game 5 Highlights Thanks Simmons, Harris, Curry, Maxey and Howard [WATCH]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the Sixers are headed to Atlanta!

Tonight during the Game 5 Playoffs, the Sixers defeated the Washington Wizards 129-112of the first round. This is the Sixers fourth victory leaving the score of the Sixers vs. Wizards’ victory 4-1

Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Dwight Howard really carried the team tonight to their fourth win. Joel Embiid, however, missed the matchup due to the torn meniscus.

The Sixers ran away with victory form Washington by holding the visitors to only 18 fourth quarter points.

The Wells Fargo Center crowd roared in excitement.

Simmons rebounded from a poor performance in game 4 in a big way. The star tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and 2 blocks. He played great defense and went 7/11 from the field and 5/8 from the free throw line. He was a game-high +17.

Tobias Harris changed the game even as the defensive end of the floor. He totaled 28 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and a block. He went 9/17 from the field and made 8 of his 10 free throws.

Seth Curry was tremendous as he had the ability to make tough shots off-the-dribble which kept Washington off balance all night. He set a new playoff-career-high with 30 points on 10/17 shooting.

Dwight Howard had his best game of the series by far making consecutive free throws, with a total of 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in his 16 minutes. He converted 8 of his 10 free throws.

Next, the Sixers face the Atlanta Hawks.

