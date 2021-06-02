SZA Explains Why Rehearsing One Song Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

SZA took to Twitter to share that while rehearsing she burst into tears over the song 20 Something.

In a couple of tweets, she tweeted, “Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ?

In another tweet she clarified, 20 something makes me think of my granny and everyone else I’ve lost. What a ride.

It is certainly one of SZA most vulnerable songs from her discography. On the track, she sings about her feelings, uncertainties and different emotions she was experiencing at the time.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: