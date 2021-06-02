Entertainment News
SZA Explains Why Rehearsing One Song Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

SZA took to Twitter to share that while rehearsing she burst into tears over the song 20 Something.

In a couple of tweets, she tweeted, “Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ?

In another tweet she clarified, 20 something makes me think of my granny and everyone else I’ve lost. What a ride.

It is certainly one of SZA most vulnerable songs from her discography. On the track, she sings about her feelings, uncertainties and different emotions she was experiencing at the time.

